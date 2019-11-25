Derry police release further details in bid to find missing person Helena McElhennon

The PSNI have released further details in a bid to locate missing person, Helena McElhennon, aged 42.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Inspector John Moore said: “Helena is described as being 5”4 in height, of medium build with short, dark hair and possibly wearing a maroon coloured cardigan or long, brown dress.

“Helena was last seen in her black Mitsubushi Warrior vehicle yesterday morning (Sunday 24th November) at around 10:30am. The vehicle was located at the lay-by close to the Foyle Bridge in the city side area of Derry/Londonderry at around the same time.

“Prior to this, Helena was seen in the Draperstown area yesterday morning at around 9:30am heading towards Derry/Londonderry.

“We would appeal to anyone who was walking or driving along the Foyle Bridge yesterday morning, who may have seen Helena or her vehicle in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 771 24/11/19.”