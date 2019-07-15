Derry PSNI seizes knife from man under influence of drink and drugs

A knife has been seized from a man reported by police to have been under the influence of drink and drugs in Derry city centre this afternoon.

The PSNI have taken the man to Strand Road police station.

"One of our city centre cycle officers on patrol investigating suspicious behaviour searched a male in the city centre and removed a knife from him," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"The male was under the influence of drink and drugs and is currently in police custody..He will be interviewed in relation to possession of a knife when sober," the spokesperson added.