Derry records lowest decrease in crime year-on-year with significant reductions elsewhere

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derry & Strabane recorded the smallest decrease in crime of any policing district in the North over the past year, according to the PSNI’s latest annual recorded statistics.

All policing districts, experienced a lower level of crime with the largest decrease was in Mid Ulster (-13.5 per cent).

However, in Derry & Strabane the number of crimes year-on-year dropped by only 57 from 11,268 to 11,211 – a decrease of just -0.5 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the North as a whole there were 7,067 fewer crimes compared to the previous 12 months. This is down by 6.3 per cent from 2022/23 which is the equivalent of nearly 600 fewer crimes every month.

Derry & Strabane recorded the smallest decrease in crime of any policing district in the North over the past year, according to the PSNI’s latest annual recorded statistics.

Anti-social behaviour is at a record low with 45,358 anti-social behaviour incidents in the North, a decrease of 1,943 (or 4.1 per cent) when compared with the previous 12 months.

Deputy Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “These very welcome reductions should come as reassurance to the public that Northern Ireland remains one of the safest parts of the UK to live, work and do business.

“These efforts are all the more remarkable given the significant resource pressures which our officers and staff have found themselves working under throughout this period. My colleagues have proven yet again that despite resource challenges, they continue to do their best to keep people safe."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCC Todd said he feared that progress in addressing crime could be jeopardised by funding constraints.

“I have some concerns that our ability to repeat such a strong performance is going to be at risk if we are unable to find a more effective and sustainable way to fund policing in Northern Ireland. We are now well into a new financial year and are still without a budget allocation.

“As the Chief Constable [Jon Boutcher] has made very clear to the Policing Board and others, our ability to support victims and investigate crime is being stretched to breaking point, and the burden is being felt by our officers and staff,” he said.

The leading police officer said that while the overall decrease in crime is welcome the police force is never complacent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are some areas of concern particularly relating to hate-motivated incidents and shoplifting.

“We also continue to proactively track reports of violence, abuse and intimidation against women and girls and targeting neighbourhood policing resources to locations where they have reported feeling unsafe.

“As a result, we are arresting, on average, 73 people a month for the new domestic abuse offence, 15 people for stalking and since new legislation was introduced in June 2023, 77 people for non-fatal strangulation.

“Although domestic abuse crimes have reduced, incident reporting remains high which shows a willingness from victims to engage with us earlier so safeguarding measures can be taken before the behaviour escalates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad