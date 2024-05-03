Derry resident jailed after he throttled passer-by who was trying to help woman during seizure in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Farren, 34, launched the attack on Castle Street in Belfast city centre.

At a court session in which Farren was sentenced, it was claimed that the attack resulted in the other man briefly blacking out.

Farren, with an address of John Street in Derry, pleaded guilty to common assault and non-fatal strangulation.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that Farren had lashed out while giving medical assistance to a woman he knows.

The incidents occured on February 23 of this year.

The victim was hit, grabbed by the throat and briefly lost consciousness during the attack.

Addressing the court on Friday last, defence barrister Michael Boyd described Farren as a street drinker.

He said that his client had made a “rare foray” into Belfast prior to the incidents unfolding.

“The lady having a seizure on the ground is his partner and he was trying to help her,” the counsel said.

“This other individual,” Mr Boyd added, “got involved and a fight broke out between them where the defendant claims he was called all sorts of names.”

Mr Boyd added: “(The defendant) struck out at him and grabbed him by the throat.”

Under current magistrates laws, the maximum penalty in non-fatal strangulation cases is two years imprisonment.