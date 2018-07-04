‘Derry’s answer to Banksy’ sprayed graffiti on Walls

‘Derry’s answer to Bansky’ has been fined £1,000 for spraying graffiti on the city’s walls.

District Judge Barney McElholm described 27-year-old Ray Bonner’s behaviour as ‘narcissitic nonsense.’

Bonner, of Ivy Terrace, pleaded guilty to criminal damage on February 13, last year.

The court heard police were made aware of a male spraying graffiti on the historic city walls in the early hours of the morning.

The defendant was apprehended in the Palace Street area and a pair of gloves sprayed with paint and a nozzle of a spray can were discovered during a search.

Two cans of spray paint were also found close by.

During police interview the 27-year-old made full admissions and claimed he was so drunk he didn’t know why he did it.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said the graffiti ‘wasn’t anything political or sectarian’ but was Bonner’s nickname.

The solicitor described the defendant as ‘Derry’s answer to Banksy’.

Fining Bonner, Judge McElholm said ‘a bit of maturity would help’ the defendant.

The judge refused an application for compensation after he heard that the invoice supplied by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency Build Heritage department referred to an incident in 2016.

Judge McElholm said: “Let this be a lesson if people want compensation they must co-operate.”