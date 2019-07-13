Derry security alert: ‘Children don’t need to be playing between cordons’ - Tierney

SDLP Ballyarnett Councillor Brian Tierney has warned that children should not have to play in between cordons following the latest in a series of security operations in the Galliagh area.

Colr. Tierney said that a suspect device found on Friday evening near a bus stop in Fergleen Park has resulted in significant disruption for local people.

SDLP Colr. Brian Tierney

ATO were tasked to the scene as armed police were witnessed at cordons erected along Moss Road, the main road through the Galliagh estate.

Colr. Tierney said: “Once again people in the Galliagh area are facing significant disruption as police deal with a suspicious device on the Moss Road. Again Army Technical Officers have been tasked to come to the area and deal with another suspect device.

I would appeal to those behind this to engage with the positive work which is going on within the area over the summer months.

“Community, youth workers and political representatives are working hard to ensure that there are lots of events on within the Galliagh area over the summer months and I encourage young people to attend these programmes.

“I was at the scene last night and local people are angry that this has happened once again. Children are trying to enjoy their summer holidays and don’t need to be playing between the cordons.

“We will continue to provide support for those who need it while the alert continues.”