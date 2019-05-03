Derry security alert : Culprits ‘have nothing to offer society’ - PSNI Chief

Those behind a security alert close to a polling station at a primary school in Derry have nothing to offer the local community or society in general, a local police chief has said.

Cordons were erected on the Moss Road/ Fergleen Park outside St Paul’s Primary School in Galliagh on Thursday evening while alternative arrangements were made to ensure voters had access to the school, which remained opened.

Army Technical Officers were tasked to the scene and declared a suspicious object an elaborate hoax late last night.

Various candidates standing in the Ballyarnett ward have expressed their indignation at the activities of those behind the security alert, which ended at around 11am.

PSNI Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “I want to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during the course of this evening’s policing investigation. Thankfully minimum disruption was caused.

“The blame for any inconvenience however lies squarely with those individuals who left this in the vicinity of St Paul’s Primary School, which is being used as a polling station.

“They have absolutely nothing to offer local people or society in general.

“I would appeal to anyone who can assist us with our inquiries to contact us in Strand Road on 100, incident number 11/87 of 2/5/19 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.”

Police were tasked to the scene at around 7pm following the report of a suspicious device in the area.