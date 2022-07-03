Derry security alert ongoing in and around Lecky Road flyover area

A significant police presence has been reported at both ends of the Lecky Road flyover tonight.
It is understood searches are continuing across the area.
A PSNI spokesperson said tonight: “Police are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object located in the Lecky Flyover area of Derry/Londonderry this evening, Sunday, July 3.
“A number of homes are being evacuated and motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as access to the flyover via Barrack Street or from Rossville Street / Lecky Road is not possible.
“There are no further details at this stage.”
Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy has advised anyone affected that the Gasyard community centre has been opened.
“The Gasyard centre is open for anyone has had to leave their home due to the ongoing alert,” he said.