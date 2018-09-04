Derry security alert over

A security alert in Derry city centre has ended and all roads have been reopened.

Roads adjacent to Strand Road PSNI Station were closed on Monday evening.

Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “As a result of information received, a number of cordons were put in place and a number of roads were closed. Following checks of the area, however, nothing untoward was found.

“All roads have now reopened.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience and co-operation while the area was checked, especially those who were inconvenienced.

“Keeping people safe is our priority and I would ask the public to remain vigilant. If anyone notices any suspicious objects they should not touch them, but contact police immediately.”

The security alert began shortly after 8:00pm and was declared over by the PSNI just before 1:00am on Tuesday.