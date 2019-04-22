Derry security alerts: Man due to appear in court

A 39-year-old man is due to appear before Derry Magistrate’s Court today charged with a number of offences relating to security operations in the city on Easter Sunday.

Detectives investigating the security alerts in Derry have charged the man with offences including communicating false information causing a bomb hoax, placing an article causing a bomb hoax, and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

He is due to appear before Derry Magistrate’s Court today (Monday, April 22).

There were a number of security alerts which sparked evacuations of residents and road closures in different areas of Derry on Sunday.