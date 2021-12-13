Derry stabbing probe: Man (22) released on bail pending enquiries

The PSNI have appealed for information.

The incident, which was reported to police at around 12.15am, took place in the Stevenson Park area of the city.

One man was taken to hospital for treatment after being reportedly stabbed in the abdomen. He was described as being in a critical but stable condition at the time.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing, and detectives are appealing to anyone who may have any information to call 101 and quote reference number 31 of 11/12/21.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport