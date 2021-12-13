Derry stabbing probe: Man (22) released on bail pending enquiries
A 22-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with a report of a stabbing in Derry in the early hours of Saturday morning, December 11, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
The incident, which was reported to police at around 12.15am, took place in the Stevenson Park area of the city.
One man was taken to hospital for treatment after being reportedly stabbed in the abdomen. He was described as being in a critical but stable condition at the time.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing, and detectives are appealing to anyone who may have any information to call 101 and quote reference number 31 of 11/12/21.
“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”