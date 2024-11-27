Derry & Strabane Christmas police ops to have special focus on safeguarding women and people socialising

Police in Derry City & Strabane have launched their annual Christmas operation, with a special focus on protecting women and girls and all people who will be socialising over the festive period.

Operation Season’s Greetings will see high-visibility police patrols across the district to prevent crime, police in the city and district have said, with tailored operations aiming to “keep people safe in the run-up to and over the Christmas and New Year period”.

These patrols, police said, will prioritise tackling violence against women and girls, keeping people safe on the roads and in transports hubs, and safe shopping/ socialising.

Derry City & Strabane Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “Keeping people safe is our priority – whether that’s on the roads, in our transports hubs, while shopping and socialising; generally going about their day-to-day business.

(L-R) Constable Bingham; Derry & Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) Community Safety Warden; Cassie Jane Buckley, Foyle Women's Information Network; Louise Kitson, Derry & Strabane PCSP; Jim Roddy, City Centre Initiative; Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus, Inspector Michael Gahan, Derry & Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) Community Safety Warden, Constable Bannon.

“In keeping with our priority to tackle violence against women and girls, we will be working with the hospitality sector and have plain-clothed and uniformed officers on patrol to identify people who are displaying predatory behaviours. Women should not be looking over their shoulder, feeling fearful when out and about. At all times of the day and night, officers will be on patrol, proactively looking out for predatory behaviours and safeguarding those presenting as vulnerable.

“Sadly, for many people Christmas isn’t always the most wonderful time of the year and during the festive period, we often see reports of domestic abuse increase. We want to encourage the reporting of domestic abuse incidents and make victims aware that they can take steps to stop it.

“We want all victims to know that we are here for them no matter the time of day. If you need police assistance, please call us on 101 or report online. Always call 999 in an emergency. We will take active steps to support all victims of domestic abuse.” Chief Inspector McManus continued: “In 2023, there were 71 fatal collisions in Northern Ireland. This year, to date, there have been 59 fatal road traffic collisions.

"We’re urging everyone to play their part in making our roads safer for everyone and will be focusing on the ‘Fatal Five’ and the devastating consequences failing to follow these rules can have - don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving. To that end, the public will see our officers conducting road safety operations, which will involve random roadside tests to detect drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. We are committed to keeping our roads safe and that includes ensuring vehicles on the road are roadworthy.

“Working with the business and retail sector, plain-clothes officers, alongside uniform colleagues, will also be on patrol in key areas working with the retail sector – in shops, in our shopping centres, to prevent and deter crime.” Jim Roddy, City Centre Initiative Manager, said: “At a time were we encourage everyone to shop local and come enjoy the festive experience and hospitality of our city centre, which holds the prestigious Purple Flag Status - we are especially mindful of the need to ensure safety and security for all shopping, working and visiting our city centre in the busy run up to Christmas. Our city centre should be safe and accessible to all and we, therefore, welcome the launch of the PSNI’s Operations Seasons Greeting campaign, which will greatly assist our local businesses, services and city centre users to help them to focus more on the joy of the season.”

Cassie Jane Buckley, from Foyle Women's Information Network said: “We welcome Operation Season’s Greetings and its focus on tackling violence against women and girls. This initiative reinforces the vital message that everyone deserves to feel safe—whether they are shopping, socializing, or simply going about their daily lives. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and united in making this festive season one where safety and joy go hand in hand."

Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership Councillor Martin Reilly said: “We welcome the launch of the annual Operation Season’s Greetings, and will continue to work with all our partners to ensure that everyone in Derry City and Strabane has a safe and enjoyable festive season. We are particularly pleased that there will again be a focus this year on crime against women and girls and your PCSP will play an active role in supporting this initiative.”

Ian Campbell, Translink’s Director of Service Operations, said: “Safety is always our top priority. We are pleased to support Operation Season's Greetings, working closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the PSNI Safe Transport Team over the festive period, giving our passengers and staff a safe environment to travel and work. You can find out more about Translink’s Christmas travel arrangements on our website or social media channels to help plan your journeys."

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “The public is also encouraged to make crime prevention part of their everyday routine regarding personal property and home safety, particularly those who plan to travel away over the festive period. Whether planning a night out, considering shopping online, concerned about the best way to secure your home or if you're just not sure of the best way to contact your local police, there is a wealth of information on our website which everyone will find useful.”