Derry & Strabane council referred suspected false soil samples to PSNI over potential fraud
A joint report by the Comptroller and Auditor General Dorinnia Carville and the Local Government Auditor Colette Kane explores how public bodies (specifically the Department for Infrastructure, local councils, and the NI Environment Agency) responded to the discovery of misrepresented soil analysis results submitted in support of agricultural planning applications.
It outlines how, in October 2022, the NIEA first became aware of misrepresented soil sample analysis results submitted to them,with around 3,500 misrepresented samples ultimately identified.
These samples related to 108 planning applications across nine of the North’s eleven local councils, dating back to 2015.
The authors note how certain agricultural practices can have a potentially negative impact on the environment due to the spreading of nutrient rich material.
Applicants for planning permission may be required to obtain environmental authorisation from the NI Environment Agency (NIEA), in the form of permits or licences as a result.
This process can include analysis of soil samples to ensure that fields are able absorb material such as slurry, and that this material will not run off into streams and fields.
The report states that when the NIAO asked councils in June 2023 if they had initiated their Fraud Response plans, less than half of the affected councils confirmed they had. This was despite the Environment Agency having alerted councils to the potential fraud several months prior (in February 2023).
DC&SDC was one of only five councils to have requested detailed information from NIEA.
It was also one of only five councils to have made referrals to the PSNI. These are being dealt with by the PSNI’s Economic Crime Branch.
Ms. Kane criticised some councils for failing to take action after they were alerted to potential fraud.
“It is alarming and a matter of great concern that any council could consider the submission of falsified information in a planning application to be anything other than potential fraud.
"The lack of action by some affected councils, even after they were prompted by the NIAO, is concerning.
"This report recommends that councils’ fraud policies, procedures and response plans are reviewed to ensure that any future cases of thisnature are clearly identified as fraud and investigated in a timely manner.
"It is also important that council officers involved in planning understand their role in identifying and responding to allegations of potential fraudwhere they arise.”
Ms. Carville commented: “It is very disappointing that the Department for Infrastructure, which has responsibility for oversight of the NI planning system, considered it inappropriate to get more directly involved in this matter.
"As a result, an opportunity to ensure that all affected councils had initiated an investigation into potential fraud was missed. This report recommends that the Department takes a more active role should such sector-wide issues arise in future."
The report does note positive measures taken upon the initial discovery of the misrepresented results includingimproved controls around the planning application process.
However, it also recommends enhanced independent retesting of soil samples, and a review of regulations to determinewhether they are sufficient to protect the environment from diffuse pollution.