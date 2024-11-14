Derry & Strabane police issue alert over counterfeit £20 note money used in shops in NW
Police received three reports that occurred on Wednesday 13 November, involving a female who had used a counterfeit £20 note to purchase items in three shops.
A male is also reported as attempting to use a similar note in one of the shops, but when questioned about the legitimacy of the note, it's reported he took it back and left the premises.
These incidents are reported to have occurred around lunchtime, from 12.45pm.
Police attended all three premises and spoke with staff, and also carried out patrols of the area.
Enquiries are ongoing and police appeal to any other business who this has happened to, but who have not reported it to police, to contact them.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police on 101, and quote reference number 702 13/11/24.
Police are urging businesses owners and employees to be vigilant when handling money.
"There are a number of things to look out for, including, does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined? Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct,” said a Police Service spokesperson.
“Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check. Counterfeit notes are damaging for local businesses so please report any incidents to us straightaway."
Anyone with any concerns regarding counterfeit notes is urged to call 101. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Police advised there are also a number of steps which can be taken to raise awareness among customers and also to deter criminals, including businesses erecting warning signs stating: - 'COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY CHECKS WILL BE CARRIED OUT', ensuring store staff are aware of how to examine notes, and have a policy for staff to follow.