Derry teenage boy goes missing

Police are appealing for help in finding a teenage boy from Derry who was last seen on Wednesday morning.

The PSNI issued the appeal on social media.

"The picture attached is of a young lad called called Oran," said the PSNI.

"He has been reported missing from approximately 11am today. Police and his mother are worried about him. If you see him please contact 101 quoting reference 613 of 05/09.

"He was last seen wearing a St Columb’s College Uniform, but may also be wearing a green hoodie. He is 6ft tall, slim build and wears black glasses."