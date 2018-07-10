Derry teenager arrested in connection with assault on passerby

Police in Derry have arrested a 17 year-old boy in connection with an assault on a member of the public.

The 17 year-old and a 15 year-old boy were also arrested in connection with the disorder in the Bogside area of the city on Monday evening.

"We fully appreciate the support and information we are receiving from the community," wrote the PSNI on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

The PSNI said a total of 26 petrol bombs were thrown at police officers attempting to control the anti-social behaviour.

Two PSNI officers were injured during the incident and a car was set on fire on Fahan Street.