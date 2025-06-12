Derry train services to Belfast impacted during third night of violence across Northern Ireland

Rail services from Derry to Belfast resumed on Thursday morning with Translink forced to implement a bus service substitute for part of the route after bins were set on fire by the track in Coleraine as violence spread to other parts of the north.

A third night of violence erupted across the north on Wednesday, spreading to different areas, with a leisure centre being used to house traumatised people who had earlier had to evacuate their homes in the Ballymena area.

Following disruption to the Derry – Belfast rail service due to the disturbances in Coleraine, Translink said on Thursday morning that the line had re-opened in time for the 6.12am service.

A spokesperson also confirmed yesterday: “There will be a bus in operation between Coleraine-Portrush branch line until further notice this morning.”

Police in Ballymena during a third consecutive night of unrest. Photo by Press Eye

Video footage on social media showed masked youths able to drag an industrial bin onto an already blazing fire at the rail tracks by the level crossing in the town.

It’s understood police were in attendance.

Posting on Wednesday night, Derry’s MP Colum Eastwood condemned the violence.

He said: “Translink have advised that there is serious disruption to the Belfast - Derry line tonight as a result of this madness.

PSNI and Fire band Rescue pictured at Larne leisure centre after it was set on fire. (Presseye)

"People trying to get home safely disrupted by thugs wrecking the place and terrifying vulnerable families.

" We all have a choice to make about the kind of society we want to build, that means stepping up and facing down these bullies.”

Meanwhile petrol bombs, fireworks and other missiles were fired at police in Ballymena on Wednesday night, with a water canon deployed to disperse those gathered.

Political representatives from parties in the Northern Ireland Executive on Wednesday issued a joint statement expressing their abhorrence at ‘racially motivated violence’ playing out on the streets.

In their joint statement, politicians at Stormont stated: “As Ministers representing every party and department in the Northern Ireland Executive, we strongly condemn the racially motivated violence witnessed in recent days and make an urgent appeal for calm across society.”

"While all of our citizens have the right to engage in peaceful protest, there can never be any justification for the violence that has taken place in recent days, during which residents have been terrorised and numerous PSNI officers injured. We send our best wishes to all of those affected by these senseless acts and thank the PSNI and the NI Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts in ensuring that no one has been seriously injured or worse.

“As an Executive, we work collectively every day to create a safe, prosperous and welcoming Northern Ireland for all. We are urging everyone in our communities to play their part in that effort and reject the divisive agenda being pursued by a minority of destructive, bad faith actors.”

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, said: “There is absolutely no justification for the disgraceful attacks we have seen on PSNI officers, and on people’s homes and property.

“This appalling violence and vandalism must cease immediately, and those involved will be brought to justice."