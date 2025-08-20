Derry Walls suffer 193 incidents of vandalism or criminal damage in five years

New figures released by the Department for Communities show there were 193 recorded incidents at the famous historic monument between 2021 and March 31 of this year.

There were also incidents at the Ebrington Fort (1) in 2023 and at Bellaghy Bawn (1) in 2024, bringing the total in Derry over the five years to 195.

Given that across the North as a whole there were 294 recorded incidents of vandalism recorded by the Historic Environment Division, Derry accounted for 66 per cent of all attacks.

The figures were released by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons in response to an Assembly Question tabled by SDLP MLA Justin McNulty.

Constructed between 1613 and 1619, the Walls are a major tourist attraction drawing many visitors throughout the year.

The Walls have been listed in the ‘1,001 Historic Sites You Must See Before You Die’ by UNESCO.

1 . The Derry Walls. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) The Derry Walls. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)