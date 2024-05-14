Derry Woman (29) arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 13th May 2024, 11:22 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 12:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with a report of an altercation in the Skeoge area of the city.

The incident was reported on Sunday last, May 12.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Police received a report of an altercation which occurred at the Clon Elagh area of Derry/ Londonderry on Sunday.

"A 29 year old woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences and remains in police custody at this stage.”