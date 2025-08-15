A woman has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates Court charged with fraud after taking £2,100 from an elderly neighbour.

Teresa Sweeney (62) of Hawkin Street was charged with offences that occurred between September 12 and 24 last year.

The court was told she had offered to help an elderly neighbour, who couldn't go out himself, with his shopping.

While in possession of the neighbour's bank card, Sweeney took out sums of money totalling £2,100.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Police arrested her after seeing her taking the money via CCTV.

Police attended Sweeney’s address and identifying her as the same person that had been seen with the bank card.

Defence Barrister Michael Donaghy said that Sweeney has 'severe mental health issues' and had made full admissions.

He added that she had no record and had vowed to pay back the money to the family of her neighbour, who has since died.

District Judge Ted Magill said that it was a 'mean, mean offence’.

The judge told Sweeney that she had 'portrayed yourself as a kind neighbour' but took advantage.

She was ordered to pay back the money and sentenced to six months in custody, suspended two years.