Desist, an innocent woman is dead because of your reckless actions, says Councillor Gary Donnelly

Independent republican councillor, Gary Donnelly, has urged those who murdered Lisa McKee in Creggan last night to desist from any further attacks.

Colr. Donnelly, who represents The Moor District Electoral Area (DEA) and was on the ground during last night's rioting in Fanad Drive and Central Drive, said: "An innocent woman is dead because of a reckless act. This is wrong and my thoughts like the thoughts of this entire community are with her loved ones. I would plead with those behind this attack to desist from any further attacks and seriously consider the consequences of their actions."