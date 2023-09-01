News you can trust since 1772

Details of three PSNI officers posted on Dungiven bus shelter

The details of three serving PSNI officers have been posted on bus shelter in Dungiven.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:18 BST

The affected officers have been contacted about the incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “We are aware that a poster with details of three serving officers was placed in a bus shelter on Chapel Road in Dungiven last night, Thursday, August 31.

“We have contacted those involved to make them aware and recognise the impact this may have on them and their families.

Chapel Road, Dungiven.
“The safety and welfare of all our officers and staff remains our priority and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response.

“We have commenced an investigation into this matter and I appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven last night and who has any dash cam footage.”