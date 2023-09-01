The affected officers have been contacted about the incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “We are aware that a poster with details of three serving officers was placed in a bus shelter on Chapel Road in Dungiven last night, Thursday, August 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have contacted those involved to make them aware and recognise the impact this may have on them and their families.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chapel Road, Dungiven.

“The safety and welfare of all our officers and staff remains our priority and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response.