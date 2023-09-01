Details of three PSNI officers posted on Dungiven bus shelter
The affected officers have been contacted about the incident.
Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “We are aware that a poster with details of three serving officers was placed in a bus shelter on Chapel Road in Dungiven last night, Thursday, August 31.
“We have contacted those involved to make them aware and recognise the impact this may have on them and their families.
“The safety and welfare of all our officers and staff remains our priority and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response.
“We have commenced an investigation into this matter and I appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven last night and who has any dash cam footage.”