Detectives investigating 39 dead bodies discovered in refrigerated container have spoken to on-the-run NI suspect on phone - Essex Police urge brothers to hand themselves in

Essex Police detectives investigating the discovery of 39 dead bodies in a refrigerated container in Grays, Essex last week have revealed they have spoken to one of the brothers from Northern Ireland wanted on suspicion of manslaughter.

Detective Chief Inspector, Daniel Stoten, arrived in Northern Ireland on Friday morning where he made a direct appeal to brothers Ronan (40) and Christopher Hughes (34).

DCI Stoten informed journalists at a press conference in Belfast that Essex Police had spoken to Ronan Hughes on the telephone.

The brothers were also encouraged by DCI Stoten to hand themselves in to the PSNI.

The brothers are both from County Armagh and are both wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.