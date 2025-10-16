Detectives probing drugs criminality linked to INLA charge man to court

By Kevin Mullan
Published 16th Oct 2025, 16:21 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 09:20 BST
Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch investigating drugs criminality linked to the INLA, have charted man to court following two searches on Thursday.

The 62-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug.

He is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 17.

As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 53-year-old man, who was also arrested on Thursday, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

