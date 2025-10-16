Detectives probing drugs criminality linked to INLA charge man to court
Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch investigating drugs criminality linked to the INLA, have charted man to court following two searches on Thursday.
The 62-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug.
He is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 17.
As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A 53-year-old man, who was also arrested on Thursday, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.