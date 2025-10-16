Detectives probing drugs criminality linked to INLA make two arrests in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 16th Oct 2025, 16:21 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 16:23 BST
Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch investigating drugs criminality linked to the INLA, have carried out two searches in the Derry and made two arrests.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property and a 62-year old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Both remained in police custody yesterday evening.

Detective Inspector Pyper from the Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch, said: “During today’s searches, which were supported by officers from Neighbourhood Policing Team and Tactical Support Group, a number of items were seized, including a large quantity of cannabis, mobile phones and a large sum of cash.

“The searches, seizures and arrests were conducted as part of our ongoing commitment to address criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities.”

