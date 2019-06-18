Discovered possessing knife and drugs

A 20-years-old man who was notified of ‘a real and serious threat’ against him, was allegedly found with a knife in his possession two days later.

Keelin Rheinheimer, of Clon Elagh, is charged with possessing a knife and also having 126 Diazepam tablets in his possession on Saturday last, June 15.

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said that police feared Rheinheimer would commit further offences as he has 11 previous convictions.

The officer said these offences were ‘quite serious’ and a Social Services referral would be necessary as there is a young child at the proposed bail address.

During cross-examination, defence counsel Eoghan Devlin asked if Rheinheimer made the case he had bought the knife.

The officer confirmed he told police he had bought it in a certain shop. However, when police inquired at that premises they were told that the shop did not sell knives.

The officer told the court that police believe Rheinheimer had bought the knife for self defence purposes, after being told about the threat against him.

He also revealed that Rheinheimer made the case he had been prescribed the drugs, but a forensic medical officer said Diazepam would not be prescribed in that strength or in that quantity.

District Judge Barney McElholm released Rheinheimer to an address suitable to police, on condition he does not enter the city.

The defendant will appear in court again on July 11.