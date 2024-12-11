Discussions on new standalone offence of drink-spiking welcomed by Eastwood

Colum Eastwood has has welcomed confirmation from the British Home Office that officials are engaging with the Department of Justice on plans to introduce a standalone criminal offence of drink spiking.

The SDLP MP has written to the Justice Minister Naomi Long to encourage the Executive to back a legislative consent approach that would extend the new criminal offence to the North given the delays in introducing legislation to the Assembly.

Mr. Eastwood MP said: “Drink spiking is a serious crime that has a long lasting impact on victims. It also contributes to the increasing patterns of violence against women and girls. It is important, therefore, that we act quickly and decisively to tackle spiking which has seen a fivefold increase in the last number of years.

“I have been pressing the Home Office to expedite new legislation which would make drink spiking a standalone criminal offence. The current application of antiquated laws to this matter doesn’t reflect the serious, complex crimes that now take place in towns and cities across the North.

"I was pleased to receive confirmation this month that the Home Office has been working with officials in the Department of Justice on the proposed new offence.”

In October Mr. Eastwood asked British Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls Jess Phillips ‘whether it is her policy to create a standalone criminal offence for drink spiking; and what steps she is taking to help tackle drink spiking’.

She replied: “Spiking is an abhorrent crime and illegal in any form, whether through vape, food, drink or needle. The Government’s manifesto and the King’s Speech committed to strengthening spiking legislation to help the police better respond to this crime. We are currently working across Government to consider the best way to achieve that.”

And last week the Foyle MP asked British Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Victims Alex Davies-Jones whether the Home Office had had discussions with the Minister for Justice in Northern Ireland on creating a criminal offence of drink spiking.

In response, she said: “Spiking is already an offence in England and Wales and Northern Ireland. We are, however, currently working across Government on a proposed new offence covering spiking, which has included discussions, at official level, with the Department of Justice (Northern Ireland). These discussions are ongoing.”

Following the exchanges Mr. Eastwood said: “I have written to the Justice Minister outlining my view that the Executive should make a early approach to the British Government to indicate that it would welcome a legislative consent motion to expand the geographical scope of the new law to include the North.

"This would save months of protracted negotiations, deliberations and avoid the seriously slow legislative programme that the Executive is failing to deliver on.

“We need to send a clear message to the perpetrators of this crime that they will be caught, prosecuted and face justice. And we need to fundamentally show women and girls that we can take action to make them safer.

"This is something we can and should collaborate on to get across the line as quickly as possible.”