'Disgust' after Derry community building paint bombed ahead of hosting shared history project event

Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley has said she is "disgusted" after graffiti was painted on a community building in Creggan where a shared history project event was due to be held on Saturday.

The Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership building was attacked with paint bombs while messages directed at various organisations including security forces and prison service wardens were daubed on the walls of the building. One message written on the front of the building read ‘Not Welcome Here!’ while another was directed at Sinn Féin.

The vandalism occurred overnight into Saturday and was discovered on Saturday morning.

Speaking on Saturday, Colr. McGinley said: "This graffiti is suspected to have been carried out in response to a peacebuilding, shared history project event that was due to take place in a booked room in the centre today.

Some of the vandalism at he community centre in Creggan.

"Instead of contacting the centre, or speaking with the staff about any concerns about any event that was planned, these people came in the dead of night and targeted a vital community centre in the heart of Creggan, that is open and welcome for all."

Colr. McGinley added: "Throughout the year, Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership does incredible work supporting those right across the community and over the summer they have planned and hosted a wide range of events for families from across the area.

"My thoughts are with the staff at Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership who are distraught about this happening to their centre, when they put their hearts and souls into working for and supporting the Creggan community every single day.

"There is,” Colr, McGinley added, “no place for intimidation in our communities."