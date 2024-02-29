News you can trust since 1772

‘Disgust’ as hundreds of bottles fly-tipped on road out back of Creggan near Grianán

A concerned citizen has expressed disgust after discovering hundreds of glass bottles dumped on a picturesque rural road out the back of Creggan not far from Grianán.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 29th Feb 2024, 12:48 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 12:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The woman, who asked not to be named, came across the eyesore while walking her dog on Wednesday.

She said she was shocked to discover hundreds of empty alcohol bottles fly-tipped on the country road at Mannerstown on the Donegal side of the border

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“'It’s disgusting and those responsible don’t seem to have any concerns about the local wildlife that is being endangered by irresponsible behaviour like this,” she said.

Most Popular
A woman has expressed shock after hundreds of empty alcohol bottles were fly-tipped on the country road at Mannerstown on the Donegal side of the borderA woman has expressed shock after hundreds of empty alcohol bottles were fly-tipped on the country road at Mannerstown on the Donegal side of the border
A woman has expressed shock after hundreds of empty alcohol bottles were fly-tipped on the country road at Mannerstown on the Donegal side of the border

So many bottles were dumped that the woman’s passage was partly obstructed. The incident occurred at exactly the same spot were radiators, doors, windows and insulation were fly-tipped last month not far from the historic monument Grianán of Aileach.

'It's only a matter of time before a dog or a child gets hurt,” said the disgruntled dog walker who was perplexed people could be so careless.