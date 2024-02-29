‘Disgust’ as hundreds of bottles fly-tipped on road out back of Creggan near Grianán

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The woman, who asked not to be named, came across the eyesore while walking her dog on Wednesday.

She said she was shocked to discover hundreds of empty alcohol bottles fly-tipped on the country road at Mannerstown on the Donegal side of the border

“'It’s disgusting and those responsible don’t seem to have any concerns about the local wildlife that is being endangered by irresponsible behaviour like this,” she said.

So many bottles were dumped that the woman’s passage was partly obstructed. The incident occurred at exactly the same spot were radiators, doors, windows and insulation were fly-tipped last month not far from the historic monument Grianán of Aileach.