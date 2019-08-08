‘Disgust’ at dumping across Foyleside area

SDLP Councillor for Foyleside Shauna Cusack has said she is disgusted at what appears to be a surge in indiscriminate dumping and flytipping in her constituency.

Colr. Cusack said she was saddened and sickened by what appears to be an increase in this “selfish, inconsiderate and disgusting behaviour”.

“I have no doubt this is happening throughout the City and District but I am speaking on behalf of the people I represent who are totally fed up with their streets and green spaces being treated with such disdain,” she said.

“Within the last week I have personally come across piles of black bin bags full of garden waste discarded in a local park and not for the first time. “Household items such as toys, nappies and furniture strewn in fields and green space, the laneways of Rosemount used as open bins for all sorts of domestic rubbish from house clear-outs to food waste which is ideal for attracting vermin.

“This is just not on, what these people need to realise firstly is Council do not and will not clear private laneways, it’s the sheer hard work and generosity of volunteers who deal with these eyesores. Secondly, what they are doing is not only attacking their own neighbours and communities but our whole environment which will impact nature, wildlife and generations to come.”

Colr. Cusack said attitudes need to change. “There is so much support and options for waste disposal that there really cannot be any excuse for these offences,” she said.