Disorderly behaviour one day after release from prison

A man who committed new offences the day after he was released from prison has received a suspended sentence.

Damien Joseph Young, whose address was given on court papers as no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on April 7.

The 51-years-old also admitted causing damage to a pane of glass at the City Baths on William Street.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard Young kicked the pane of glass in the front door of the City Baths, causing it to smash.

He was challenged by a member of staff and he began to roar and shout.

Half an hour later, police observed Young in the middle of John Street causing a disturbance.

He was shouting at passing traffic and refused to moderate his behaviour.

Officers eventually encouraged Young to get off the road and he walked off in the direction of Foyle Haven.

However, he was arrested a short time later when the police became aware of the earlier incident at the City Baths.

During police interview, Young said he couldn’t remember causing the damage because he was intoxicated.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client had only been released from prison the day before the offences.

He added the defendant received the release grant of £75 and bought himself clothes, shoes and got a hair cut.

The solicitor said the defendant had tried to spend all the money and ended up spending what was left on Vodka.

Suspending a five month sentence for a year, District Judge Barney McElholm said the short sentences he can impose are of no use other than to provide ‘respite care for the people of this city’.