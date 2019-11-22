Disorderly man ‘ashamed’ of behaviour

A man who was lying sleeping outside a shop on the Strand Road became aggressive when police roused him, a court has heard.

Ciaran Griffiths, of Donal Casey Court, pleaded guilty to one charge of disorderly behaviour on June 25.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that police observed a man sleeping on the street shortly after 4pm on the day in question.

The officers roused 31-year-old Griffiths, who became aggressive towards police.

The defendant was warned about his conduct and was asked to leave the area.

However, the court heard he failed to do so.

Police gave him a further warning about his behaviour and then left the area.

A short time later, the officers returned and saw Griffiths back in the same place.

This time he was sitting eating chips. Again he was asked to leave the area and when he failed to do so he was arrested.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said there was good news in that Griffiths had stopped drinking.

He said his client had been a street drinker but ‘had turned his life around’.

He said the 31-year-old wished to apologise for his behaviour which he was ‘deeply ashamed and embarrassed’ about.

District Judge Barney McElholm said ‘so he should be’.

The judge adjourned sentencing until January 3 for a probation pre-sentence report.