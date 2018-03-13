Disorderly man gets Probation

A man who was disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital has received a Probation Order.

John Landon Parker (24), of Meenan Drive, pleaded guilty to one charge relating to an incident on November 2, last year.

The facts of the case were not opened to Derry Magistrate’s Court.

District Judge Barney McElholm said Parker is a man who has ‘certain difficulties who really needs to accept the help offered to him .’ Imposing a Probation Order for 12 months, the judge said Parker needs to comply ‘for his own good.’