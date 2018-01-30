Disqualified driver jailed for seven months

A disqualified driver who was caught driving his father to court has been jailed for a total of seven months.

Martin Stokes, of Rosskeen Park, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance on April 17, last year.

The 24-years-old also admitted stealing a DVD player from a shop on Crescent Link in November, 2015.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the defendant was caught driving a vehicle in the Bishop Street area.

It was confirmed the vehicle was associated with Stokes and CCTV confirmed he was the driver. Police spoke with the defendant and he admitted the offences.

The court heard that Stokes had also stolen a DVD player from Maplin in 2015.

An arrest warrant was issued for the defendant’s arrest after he failed to attend court and he has been in custody since December, last year.

It was revealed Stokes is in breach of a suspended sentence for similar offences.

Defence counsel Steven Mooney said his client accepts the custody threshold had been passed.

He added the defendant was driving his father to court on the day he was caught.

Jailing Stokes, District Judge Greg McCourt said the ‘only answer is imprisonment. You seem to ignore Court Orders made against you personally, never mind breaking the law which is bad enough’.

The judge also disqualified Stokes from driving for three years.