Disqualified driver receives suspended sentence

A disqualfied driver who admitted having no insurance for the eighth time, has been warned he faces jail if he commits any further offences.

Daniel Joseph McGinley, of Rossnagalliagh, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified; having no insurance and failing to stop for police on June 29 last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police observed an Audi A4 driven by the 41-years-old. Checks showed the car was registered to and insured by a female.

Police indicated for McGinley to stop and he did. However, as officers approached the vehicle he made off at speed.

The car was later found parked outsied a property and officers spoke to the defendant.

He was arrested and during police interview denied the offences.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said there was a particular reason that his client was driving the car on the date in question.

He added that since June 2017, McGinley has not come to the attention of police and has not committed any further offences.

The barrister said it was accepted the custody threshold had been passed but he urged the court not to impose an immediate sentence.

Suspending a five month sentence for three years, District Judge Barney McElholm also disqualified McGinley from driving for five years.

He warned that the defendant ‘should be in no doubt’ he will receive a custodial sentence for any further offences.