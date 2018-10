A man caught driving under the influence of Cocaine has been banned from getting behind the wheel.

Damien Kwan Wai Chan (32), of Pinetrees, Derry, pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit and failing to wear a seatbelt on January 15.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the defendant drove on the Foyle Bridge at a consistent speed of 25mph and had touched the central white line more than once. A blood sample detected traces of Cocaine and Diazepam.

Chan was fined £200 and disqualified for a year.