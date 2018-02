A man with over 20 previous driving convictions has been banned from getting behind the wheel for three years.

John Coyle, of Belvoir Park, pleaded guilty to having no insurance and no test certificate on May 1, last year.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott accepted his client has an ‘appalling record’ for driving offences.

District Judge Barney McElholm ordered the 46-years-old to spend 18 months on probation and fined him £100. He also disqualified him from driving for three years.