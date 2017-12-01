Dissident probe: Quarry searched after three arrests

Detectives investigating violent dissident republican activity arrested three men last night (Thursday) in County Derry.

Two of the men, aged 33 and 43, were arrested in the Eglinton area by detectives from Serious Crime Branch, while a 49-year-old man was arrested in the Dungiven area.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police are conducting a search of a quarry area on the Dernaflaw Road outside Dungiven this morning as part of the investigation.

“A number of items have been removed for further examination.”

All three men are being questioned at the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave Police Station.