Distressing impact of fireworks on pets in Derry and across the north west raised

Derry City and Strabane District Council has urged people to be aware of the devastating impact the setting off fireworks can have on animals.

A spokesperson said that in recent years, there has been a significant rise in private firework displays, often occurring randomly throughout the year, which can cause considerable distress to domestic pets, farm animals, and local wildlife.

Research from the RSPCA indicates that a high percentage of animals, including 62% of dogs, 54% of cats, and 55% of horses, show signs of distress during fireworks. The loud noises and sudden flashes can cause farm animals to injure themselves and lead to birds abandoning their nests.

Reports meanwhile have been coming in from numerous areas across the north west where rockets, bangers and other illegal fireworks are being set off in estates, causing distress to residents and pets.

Enda Cummins Principal Environmental Health Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “We're asking everyone to be mindful of their neighbours and the animals in our community when using fireworks. The unplanned use of fireworks can be very unsettling, and the Council is urging everyone to be more considerate in ensuring the safety and well-being of our pets, local wildlife, and those in our community who may be particularly sensitive to these sudden noises.”

The Council said it wished to remind the public that the sale and use of fireworks in Northern Ireland are strictly regulated. It is illegal to buy, possess, and use fireworks without a valid licence. It is also illegal to set off fireworks in the street or any other public place, with those caught liable for fines of up to £5,000, a three-month prison sentence, or both.

The Council is endorsing the Dogs Trust's ‘Firework Dog Code’. Among the tips provided are to walk your dog before dark to ensure they have had a toilet break before fireworks begin; feed your dog earlier; secure your house and garden to prevent your dog from escaping out of fear and provide a safe, cozy hiding place and use curtains, lights, and a TV or radio to help drown out the noise. It’s also important to stay with your dog and offer calm comfort, but do not force them to come out of their hiding place if they feel safer there.

For more detailed advice, pet owners are encouraged to visit the Dogs Trust website – https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/