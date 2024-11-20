DoJ engaging with Derry policing partnership after sexually motivated attacks on women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Naomi Long says the Department of Justice (DoJ) has engaged with the Derry Policing & Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) on extra resources following a number of recent sexually motivate attacks in Derry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Department has engaged with the PCSP on additional funding and how it spends the money that it has at the moment. I am aware, for example, that the PSNI has increased patrols and that the PCSP has additional measures in place, whereby people can get alarms to carry with them for additional reassurance.

"There are challenges, and it is not an easy issue. Ultimately, my Department mainly leads on the issue of policy, and there are no quick policy fixes to violence against women and girls,” said the Justice Minister in response to queries from DUP MLA Gary Middleton and SDLP MLA Cara Hunter at Stormont this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I condemn all acts of violence that endanger the safety and well-being of women and girls. In recent times, we have seen an increase in reported violence, including attacks in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

Some of the large attendance at a recent Rally for Women's Safety held in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney

"My Department is continuing to work collaboratively with other key Departments to help eradicate violence against women and girls.

"That includes work under the domestic and sexual abuse (DSA) strategy, which is led by my Department and the Department of Health and builds on new offences and measures that I introduced in the last mandate to tackle domestic abuse, non-fatal strangulation and stalking that are actively helping to keep women and girls safer,” she said.

The Justice Minister said she had ring-fenced £1.62m to support cross-departmental work to tackle domestic and sexual abuse in the 2024-25 financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms. Hunter said: “Understandably, women across the north-west still feel unsafe. There has been a community response, including self-defence classes in Limavady, which is brilliant.”

The SDLP MLA asked the minister if she had engaged with the Derry PCSP.

“On the operational side, delivery of service generally falls to arm's-length bodies over which I do not have direct authority and control. However, it is important to say that we have engaged with the local community, the PCSP and the PSNI to ensure that they have the resources available to do the work that they need to do in that context,” she declared.