DoJ engaging with Derry policing partnership after sexually motivated attacks on women
"The Department has engaged with the PCSP on additional funding and how it spends the money that it has at the moment. I am aware, for example, that the PSNI has increased patrols and that the PCSP has additional measures in place, whereby people can get alarms to carry with them for additional reassurance.
"There are challenges, and it is not an easy issue. Ultimately, my Department mainly leads on the issue of policy, and there are no quick policy fixes to violence against women and girls,” said the Justice Minister in response to queries from DUP MLA Gary Middleton and SDLP MLA Cara Hunter at Stormont this week.
“I condemn all acts of violence that endanger the safety and well-being of women and girls. In recent times, we have seen an increase in reported violence, including attacks in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.
"My Department is continuing to work collaboratively with other key Departments to help eradicate violence against women and girls.
"That includes work under the domestic and sexual abuse (DSA) strategy, which is led by my Department and the Department of Health and builds on new offences and measures that I introduced in the last mandate to tackle domestic abuse, non-fatal strangulation and stalking that are actively helping to keep women and girls safer,” she said.
The Justice Minister said she had ring-fenced £1.62m to support cross-departmental work to tackle domestic and sexual abuse in the 2024-25 financial year.
Ms. Hunter said: “Understandably, women across the north-west still feel unsafe. There has been a community response, including self-defence classes in Limavady, which is brilliant.”
The SDLP MLA asked the minister if she had engaged with the Derry PCSP.
“On the operational side, delivery of service generally falls to arm's-length bodies over which I do not have direct authority and control. However, it is important to say that we have engaged with the local community, the PCSP and the PSNI to ensure that they have the resources available to do the work that they need to do in that context,” she declared.