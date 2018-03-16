Domestic assault accused granted bail

A Romanian national has appeared in court accused of assaulting his girlfriend and leaving her with concussion.

Adrian Luncan, whose address was given as Coolaghy, Raphoe, County Donegal, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment. He is further charged with causing damage to the woman’s phone on March 10.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard allegations that the couple had an argument and the 24-years-old damaged the woman’s phone.

It is further alleged he punched her to the side of the face and on the back of the head.

The court also heard allegations Luncan pushed the woman onto the bed and kicked her on the leg.

The defendant also allegedly tried to prevent the woman from leaving the house by blocking a door.

During police interview, Luncan admitted slapping the woman and kicking her, stating that he ‘just lost it’.

The court heard that the woman went to hospital and was diagnosed with concussion.

Opposing bail, an investigating officer told the court this is the first domestic violence incident that has been reported to police and the alleged injured party is ‘frightened’ of the defendant.

She added police also have concerns that the defendant would not answer bail as there is ‘nothing keeping him here.’

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said Luncan’s employer is willing to provide a £500 cash surety to the court if he is granted bail.

District Judge Barney McElholm released Luncan on bail with a number of conditions to appear in court again later this month.