Domestic assault accused remanded

A man accused of assaulting a woman by pushing her downstairs and grabbing her throat has been remanded in custody.

Irvine Doherty, of Park Avenue, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage to a phone on September 6.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the complainant alleged she had been at 34-year-old Doherty’s home along with other people.

An argument ensued and Doherty allegedly punched her in the face.

It is further alleged the defendant grabbed the woman round the throat to stop her shouting for help.

The court heard allegations Doherty pushed the woman down a set of stairs and pushed her out the front door, causing her to hit her face off a wall.

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said police had concerns there is a risk of re-offending.

The officer also told the court Doherty is currently on bail pending an appeal against an eight month sentence for an assault on the same woman.

During cross-examination by defence solicitor Maeliosa Barr, the officer confirmed the complainant had gone to Doherty’s home and that a lot of alcohol had been consumed.

The solicitor said Doherty had given an account to police that claimed the woman was the aggressor and had sustained her injuries because she fell down on several occasions.

Deputy District Judge Mark McGarrity said it was a common feature in domestic violence that ‘the victims go to their attackers.’

He refused bail and remanded Doherty in custody to appear in court again on October 7.