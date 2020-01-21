Domestic assault accused remanded

A man accused of a domestic assault has been refused bail.

Sean Daniel Cavan, of Waterloo Street, is charged with assaulting his partner on January 16.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the 47-year-old is currently on bail accused of an another incident involving the same complainant and was banned from having any contact with her.

It is alleged that Cavan and the complainant had been out for drinks and when they returned to his flat an argument ensued.

The defendant is accused of punching the woman to the head on two occasions.

During police interview, Cavan denied assaulting the woman. He claimed he had asked her to leave his flat when she started shouting at him.

Cavan said she refused so he gathered up her belongings and showed her to the door.

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said the woman has been assessed as being at a high risk of domestic offences.

She added that the defendant has demonstrated he cannot adhere to bail conditions.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said Cavan had been ‘bombarded’ with messages and phone calls from the woman and eventually ‘gave in’ and met her.

He added that his client completely denies the allegations.

District Judge Barney McElholm refused bail, stating that he could not trust the defendant to adhere to conditions.

Cavan was remanded in custody until January 30.