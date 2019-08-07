Donegal Gardaí issue 'stranger danger' advice ahead of school term

The 'Guards' in Donegal have urged people not to add pupils' names to school bags when they return to school next month.

In a warning against 'stranger danger' officers warned children will automatically assume that someone who knows their name is not a stranger and will be unduly trusting towards them.

"That time of year is upon us all again and we are out buying bits and pieces for back to School in September.

"When buying a schoolbag for your child please do not have any personalisations added with their name visible.

"A child will automatically presume that anyone who knows their name is not a stranger. There are so many choices out there from personalised pencil cases to stickers for books with the child's name added and that is fine as they won't be seen when the child is travelling to and from school," said Gardaí.