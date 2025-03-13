Donegal gardai to step up drink driving road patrols over St Patrick's Weekend

An Garda Síochána have announced an increased presence on roads across Donegal over the St. Patrick’s weekend.

Appealing to motorists to avoid driving under the influence, gardai confirmed the major operation will run for the next four days.

“Every member of An Garda Síochána on-duty this long weekend will be out conducting road traffic enforcement activity.

“We will be targeting the four offences that are proven to cause fatal and serious collisions: 1. Intoxicated driving, 2. Speeding, 3. Using your mobile phone and 4. Not wearing a seatbelt.”

Bank Holiday Weekends are the busiest periods on Irish roads, and the potential to be involved in a serious or fatal road traffic collision is therefore higher during this time, gardai said.

“As Ireland’s national public holiday, people will be planning to gather together to attend the many St. Patrick’s Day festivities and celebrations due to take place nationwide throughout the weekend.

“Gardaí will be placing a particular emphasis on detecting those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs this weekend.” Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien T.D said, "Road safety is a priority for this Government and we are determined to reduce the fatalities and serious injuries have devastated so many families and communities across Ireland.

"A range of legislative measures, including the recent reduction in speed limits on rural, local roads, and the introduction of mandatory roadside testing for drugs as well as for alcohol in any driver involved in a serious collision, will help us progress towards the achievement of Vision Zero by 2050.

"We must continue to work together to ensure the safety of all road users and all in our communities.”

Minister of State for International & Road Transport, Logistic, Rail and Ports at the Department of Transport, Seán Canney T.D said, "As we get ready to celebrate the St Patrick’s Day bank holiday weekend, I urge all roads users to do all they can to protect their own safety and that of others. Be aware of the dangerous behaviours that contribute to road collisions, including driver distraction, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

"Don’t drive intoxicated, or accept a lift from someone you believe to be intoxicated. Take a moment to think ahead about your travel plans, and ensure you have a safe way home.

"We have seen too many tragedies on our roads and the government is committed to taking all action necessary to reduce the number of people injured and killed on our roads.” Chief Superintendent, Jane Humphries of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said, "On every day of 2024, Gardaí arrested at least one driver every hour for driving while intoxicated. While drug driving is a major concern, the vast majority of the thousands of people detected and arrested for intoxicated driving during the past year were under the influence of alcohol.

"This weekend will be a big social one for lots of people and we are here to keep the public safe, but we also need everyone’s help to achieve this. Under no circumstances should you get into your car and drive if you have consumed drink or drugs. "That decision can either take your life, go on to define it or lead to someone else losing theirs.”

Michael Rowland, Director of Research, Standards and Assurance at the Road Safety Authority said, "Intoxicated driving significantly increases your crash risk. It also carries a serious penalty of a driving disqualification and fine. "We know that the vast majority of drivers in Ireland plan ahead when socialising - arranging lifts, taxis or taking public transport, and we want to commend and thank them for this. "Our 2024 survey of 1,000 drivers in Ireland however, indicates that a minority, one in ten, still report driving after drinking in the last 12 months.

"Last year, four people died and 12 were seriously injured in road traffic collisions over the St Patrick’s bank holiday weekend. "We are asking all road users to take care when out and about this weekend, make plans to avoid intoxicated driving, and to speak up if you see anyone about to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”