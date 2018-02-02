Donegal man  denies wounding

A County Donegal man has denied wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Martin Cheung, of Ardban, Muff, County Donegal, pleaded not guilty to one charge relating to an alleged incident in Derry city centre between May 27 and May 30, last year.

Derry Crown Court heard the trial is likely to last three days and the case was adjourned for witness availability to be sought.

The 39-year-old was released on continuing bail to appear in court again for a trial date to be fixed on February 6.