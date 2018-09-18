Donegal man spat blood at police officers

A Donegal man who assaulted two police officers while being taken to Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment, has been ordered to pay each of them £500 in compensation.

Twenty-two years-old Damian Robert Finlay, from Caislain Court, Castlefin, in Co. Donegal admitted two charges of assault on police and one charge of criminal damage that occurred on May 28.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard ambulance crews requested police assistance as they were treating a man with a head injury.

They came across Finlay who was ‘covered in blood’ and who was refusing treatment.

Police took Finlay to the hospital and while in the police van he kicked at the door continuously.

The 22-years-old also spat blood all around the inside of the vehicle.

While being led into the hospital he headbutted an officer so limb restraints were applied.

Then in the treatment room he spat blood at an officer hitting his uniform.

Defence barrister Stephen Chapman said it was ‘outrageous behaviour’ from a man who had ‘a significant record.’

He said that Finlay had recently set up his own business and things were looking up for him in that respect.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that spitting on another human being was both ‘disgusting and dangerous’ and said the officer in question ‘did not know what diseases you had.’

Finlay was sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for a period of three years.