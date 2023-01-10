Detective Sergeant Watkin said: "It was reported just before 12.20am that two loud bangs had been heard outside an address in the Melmore Gardens area. The occupants of the house, who were in bed at the time, were awakened by the noise.

"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, however, the victims have been left shaken and damage was caused to the front door of the property.

"It was reported that three men dressed in dark clothing were seen running away from the property in the direction of Leenan Gardens.

Police are appealing for information after shots were fired at a door in the Melmore Gardens are of Derry.

"This was a reckless attack on a home where a number of people, including a child, were asleep in their beds.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 21 of 10/1/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org//

Social Democratic and Labour Party Leader Colum Eastwood MP has condemned those who shot at the house and appealed for attacks on the local community to stop.

Foyle MP Mr Eastwood said: “Last night’s shooting at a house in Creggan is yet another dangerous attempt to intimidate and harm people in our community.

“We have heard countless pleas from the people of Creggan for these senseless acts to stop and to take guns off our streets for good. It’s time those responsible listened to them and stop their reckless behaviour.

“Those responsible must stop terrorizing our community immediately. Creggan and Derry don’t want this.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley said: “The shooting in Melmore Gardens on Monday night was wrong and I condemn it.

“This was a reckless attack and it’s lucky that no one was injured. There is no place for guns on our streets.