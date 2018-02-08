Drink driver disqualified

A drink-driver who was more than twice the legal limit has been banned from getting behind the wheel.

Sean Rankin, of Glenaden Hill, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and failing to provide a specimen.

The 27-year-old was caught drink-driving a short distance away from his home on November 6, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police were travelling along the Belt Road when they saw a vehicle swerve into oncoming traffic.

Officers spoke to Rankin and noticed he was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol.

They attempted to conduct a preliminary breath test, however, the defendant did not provide a sample.

Rankin was arrested and evidential sample gave a reading of 83mg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg of alcohol.

Defence solicitor Ciaran McGuinness said his client had been out for a family function and had consumed a couple of pints of beer.

He said Rankin ‘foolishly’ believed he was fit to drive and is now ‘embarrassed by his actions’.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan disqualified the 27-year-old from driving for 15 months and fined him a total of £400.