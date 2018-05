A 60-years-old man who was caught drink driving has been banned from getting behind the wheel for a year.

Gordon James Hyndman, of Springtown Close, was also fined £100 for driving with excess alcohol in blood on October 6, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard Hyndman’s van was stopped on the Duncreggan Road and police noticed an ‘over-powering smell of alcohol’.

A blood test gave a reading of 157 mgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, just under two times the legal limit.